J.J. Spaun putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

J.J. Spaun hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, J.J. Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving J.J. Spaun to 1 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Spaun hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.