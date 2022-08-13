Hayden Buckley putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Buckley finished his round tied for 5th at 9 under with Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Trey Mullinax, and Tony Finau; Troy Merritt and J.J. Spaun are tied for 1st at 11 under; and Sepp Straka and Tyler Duncan are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Hayden Buckley's 93 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hayden Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Buckley hit an approach shot from 112 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Buckley's tee shot went 179 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Buckley hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Buckley had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Buckley to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Buckley's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 5 under for the round.