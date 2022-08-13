Greyson Sigg putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Greyson Sigg hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sigg finished his round tied for 67th at even par; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Greyson Sigg's 138 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sigg had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Sigg his second shot was a drop and his approach went 137 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.