-
-
Gary Woodland putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 third round in the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2022
-
Highlights
Gary Woodland's nice tee shot yields birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
Gary Woodland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his round in 68th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second, Gary Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gary Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
Woodland got a double bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Woodland to 3 over for the round.
-
-