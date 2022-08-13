Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 36th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Grillo got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Grillo's his second shot went 151 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.