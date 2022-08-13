-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Emiliano Grillo uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 36th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Grillo got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Grillo's his second shot went 151 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.
