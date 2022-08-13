Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 11th at 8 under; Troy Merritt and J.J. Spaun are tied for 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Tyler Duncan are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Hayden Buckley, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Sungjae Im, Trey Mullinax, and Tony Finau are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Frittelli's 72 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Frittelli had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Frittelli's 173 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Frittelli had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Frittelli's 146 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 5 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 4 under for the round.