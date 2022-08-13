Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, McCarthy had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McCarthy's 159 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.