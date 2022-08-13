Davis Riley shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Davis Riley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 29th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Riley's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Riley had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Riley's 162 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 472-yard par-4 13th, Riley chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Riley had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.