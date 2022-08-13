David Lipsky putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, David Lipsky hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lipsky finished his round tied for 44th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Tyler Duncan, and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Tony Finau, Hayden Buckley, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, David Lipsky's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Lipsky hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lipsky had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lipsky's 155 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Lipsky's tee shot went 140 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Lipsky had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Lipsky chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.