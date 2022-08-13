-
-
David Lipsky putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2022
-
Highlights
David Lipsky holes flop shot for birdie from tricky lie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, David Lipsky makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, David Lipsky hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lipsky finished his round tied for 44th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Tyler Duncan, and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Trey Mullinax, Tony Finau, Hayden Buckley, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, David Lipsky's 141 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved David Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Lipsky hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.
Lipsky got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lipsky had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Lipsky's 155 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Lipsky's tee shot went 140 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Lipsky had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
Lipsky got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Lipsky chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.
-
-