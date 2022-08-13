-
-
Corey Conners shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2022
-
Highlights
Corey Conners' near ace leads to birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Corey Conners hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 35th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Conners's 126 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Conners chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Conners had a 206 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Conners hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 18th, Conners reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Conners at 3 under for the round.
-
-