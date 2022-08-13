Collin Morikawa shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Morikawa's 79 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Morikawa had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.

Morikawa got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.