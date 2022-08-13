6-over 76 by Christiaan Bezuidenhout in third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 401-yard par-4 second, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Bezuidenhout got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

Bezuidenhout hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Bezuidenhout's 209 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 5 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Bezuidenhout chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 6 over for the round.