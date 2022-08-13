-
6-over 76 by Christiaan Bezuidenhout in third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2022
Highlights
Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 4 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 401-yard par-4 second, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Bezuidenhout got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
Bezuidenhout hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Bezuidenhout's 209 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bezuidenhout had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.
Bezuidenhout got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 5 over for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Bezuidenhout chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 6 over for the round.
