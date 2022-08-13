  • Chez Reavie shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie uses tight tee shot to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.