Chez Reavie shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chez Reavie uses tight tee shot to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 37th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 third, Reavie hit his 99 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Reavie chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Reavie hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Reavie's tee shot went 190 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Reavie's 121 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
