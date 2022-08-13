-
-
Cameron Young finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2022
-
Highlights
Cameron Young dials in approach to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cameron Young hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Young finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
Young got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Young hit an approach shot from 197 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to even-par for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Young chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Young's 75 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to even for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Young hit his 88 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Young to even-par for the round.
-
-