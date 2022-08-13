Cameron Young finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cameron Young hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Young finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

Young got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Young hit an approach shot from 197 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Young chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Young's 75 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to even for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Young hit his 88 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Young to even-par for the round.