Cameron Smith shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cameron Smith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Will Zalatoris and Trey Mullinax; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; and Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Smith's tee shot went 176 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Smith's 120 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smith had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Smith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Smith's 150 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.