Cam Davis shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Cam Davis hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 38th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Davis had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

Davis missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to even for the round.

Davis missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Davis hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Davis's 207 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.