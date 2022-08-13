  • Cam Davis shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Cam Davis fades in tee shot to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cam Davis makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.