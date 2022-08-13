Brian Harman shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Brian Harman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Harman had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Harman's 111 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.