Brendon Todd shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Brendon Todd hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Todd finished his round tied for 57th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark, and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk, Trey Mullinax, Tony Finau, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Todd had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Todd's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

Todd tee shot went 173 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Todd to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Todd had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Todd to even for the round.