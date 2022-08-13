Beau Hossler putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 third round in the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Beau Hossler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round in 63rd at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark, and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk, Trey Mullinax, Tony Finau, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Beau Hossler chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Beau Hossler at even for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Hossler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Hossler hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hossler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hossler had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 2 over for the round.