Andrew Putnam putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 second, Andrew Putnam's 88 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Putnam hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Putnam had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Putnam hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Putnam's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.