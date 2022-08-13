-
-
Andrew Putnam putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
-
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2022
-
Highlights
Andrew Putnam's nice bunker shot yields birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the third round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Andrew Putnam makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 8th at 9 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 second, Andrew Putnam's 88 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 over for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Putnam hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Putnam had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
Putnam got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Putnam hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Putnam's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
-
-