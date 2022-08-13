Adam Svensson shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Svensson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his round tied for 33rd at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark, and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk, Trey Mullinax, Tony Finau, Brian Harman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.

Svensson got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Svensson's 97 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Svensson had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Svensson's 155 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.