Adam Scott finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Scott hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 25th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 13 under; Sepp Straka is in 2nd at 12 under; and Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 second, Scott's 130 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Scott's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Scott had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Scott chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Scott at 1 under for the round.

Scott got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to even for the round.