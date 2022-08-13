-
Adam Schenk putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Schenk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 18th at 7 under; Sepp Straka and J.J. Spaun are tied for 1st at 11 under; Tyler Duncan and Troy Merritt are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Adam Schenk's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Schenk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Schenk had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Schenk's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 6 under for the round.
