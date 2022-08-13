Adam Schenk putts well in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Adam Schenk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his round tied for 18th at 7 under; Sepp Straka and J.J. Spaun are tied for 1st at 11 under; Tyler Duncan and Troy Merritt are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Adam Schenk's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Schenk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Schenk had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Schenk's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 6 under for the round.