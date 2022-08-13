Adam Hadwin shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his round in 68th at 2 over; Troy Merritt and J.J. Spaun are tied for 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Tyler Duncan are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley, Sungjae Im, Trey Mullinax, and Tony Finau are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Hadwin's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

Hadwin got a double bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 4 over for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 5 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 over for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 6 over for the round.