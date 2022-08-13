Aaron Wise shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Aaron Wise hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 54th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy, Wyndham Clark, and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Wise's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Wise hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

Wise got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Wise to even-par for the round.