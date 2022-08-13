Aaron Rai shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his third round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Aaron Rai hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rai finished his round tied for 50th at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark, and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk, Trey Mullinax, Tony Finau, Brian Harman, and Sungjae Im are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Rai's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Rai's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Rai had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 under for the round.