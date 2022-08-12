Xander Schauffele putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 12th, Xander Schauffele's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.