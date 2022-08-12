Wyndham Clark putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wyndham Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Clark's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Clark hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Clark's 161 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Clark had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 3 under for the round.