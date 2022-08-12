Will Zalatoris delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the second at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 12th, Will Zalatoris's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Zalatoris had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Zalatoris's 110 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Zalatoris had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Zalatoris's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.