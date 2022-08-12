Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Webb Simpson hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 100th at 3 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to even for the round.

On the par-5 third, Simpson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to even-par for the round.

Simpson missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Simpson hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Simpson got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.