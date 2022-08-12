Vince Whaley shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Vince Whaley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 114th at 5 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Whaley had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Whaley's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Whaley to 3 over for the round.