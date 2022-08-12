  • Viktor Hovland putts himself to an even-par second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Viktor Hovland birdies No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.