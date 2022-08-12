Viktor Hovland putts himself to an even-par second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Viktor Hovland's 137 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Hovland had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Hovland his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hovland's 109 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Hovland hit a tee shot 137 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Hovland chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.