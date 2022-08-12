Strong putting brings Tyrrell Hatton an even-par round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tyrrell Hatton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his day tied for 27th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Tyrrell Hatton had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tyrrell Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Hatton had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hatton's 90 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Hatton chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hatton had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.