  • Tyler Duncan delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the second at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tyler Duncan makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyler Duncan plays out of bunker to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tyler Duncan makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.