Tyler Duncan delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the second at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Tyler Duncan plays out of bunker to set up birdie at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tyler Duncan makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 15th, Tyler Duncan's 102 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyler Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.
At the 401-yard par-4 second, Duncan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Duncan at 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Duncan had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 6 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 7 under for the round.
