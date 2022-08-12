  • Troy Merritt putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Troy Merritt makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Troy Merritt makes eagle on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Troy Merritt makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.