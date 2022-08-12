Troy Merritt putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Troy Merritt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Sepp Straka; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 second, Troy Merritt's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

Merritt got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Merritt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Merritt at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Merritt had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Merritt hit his 259 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Merritt to 5 under for the round.