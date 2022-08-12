Trey Mullinax shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Mullinax's 85 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Mullinax had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Mullinax's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Mullinax had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Mullinax chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 3 under for the round.