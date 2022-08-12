-
Trey Mullinax shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Trey Mullinax makes birdie putt on No. 17 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Trey Mullinax makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 9th at 7 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
Mullinax got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Mullinax to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Mullinax's 85 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Mullinax had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Mullinax's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.
On the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Mullinax had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Mullinax chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 3 under for the round.
