Tony Finau putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tony Finau hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Tony Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Finau chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Finau hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Finau's his second shot went 95 yards to the intermediate rough, his third shot was a drop, and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Finau had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.