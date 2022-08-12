Tom Hoge shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Tom Hoge hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 70th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoge had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoge chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hoge's 196 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Hoge missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 4 under for the round.