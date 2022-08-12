Taylor Pendrith shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

Taylor Pendrith hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Pendrith's tee shot went 135 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pendrith to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Pendrith had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Pendrith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to even-par for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pendrith to even for the round.