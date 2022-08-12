-
Taylor Moore shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Taylor Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 46th at 3 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Moore reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Moore at 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Moore hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Moore had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Moore's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 under for the round.
