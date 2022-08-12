-
Sungjae Im shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Im's 172 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Im had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Im's tee shot went 203 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
