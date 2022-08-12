7-over 77 by Stewart Cink in second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stewart Cink hit 6 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day in 117th at 9 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 401-yard par-4 second, Cink got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Cink's 82 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 over for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 5 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 7 over for the round.