  • 7-over 77 by Stewart Cink in second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stewart Cink makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink converts birdie putt at FedEx St. Jude Champ

    In the opening round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stewart Cink makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.