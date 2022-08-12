Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Jaeger chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.