Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stephan Jaeger holes out for eagle at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stephan Jaeger makes eagle on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 60th at 2 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
Jaeger got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.
On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Jaeger chipped in his third shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.
