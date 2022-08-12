Si Woo Kim shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 27th at 5 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

Kim got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.