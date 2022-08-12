Shane Lowry shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Shane Lowry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a 341 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Lowry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lowry to even-par for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Lowry hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lowry's 141 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Lowry had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Lowry chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.