Shane Lowry shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
August 12, 2022
Highlights
Shane Lowry makes birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Shane Lowry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
After a 341 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Lowry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
Lowry got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lowry to even-par for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 10th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Lowry hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Lowry's 141 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Lowry had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Lowry chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
