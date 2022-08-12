Sepp Straka putts well in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sepp Straka hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Troy Merritt; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

At the 401-yard par-4 second, Sepp Straka reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Sepp Straka at 1 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even-par for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Straka hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Straka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Straka's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Straka to 4 under for the round.