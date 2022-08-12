Sebastián Muñoz shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 14th, Muñoz's his second shot went 26 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Muñoz's 91 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Muñoz had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Muñoz's 87 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.