Seamus Power shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Seamus Power hit 10 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 107th at 4 over; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Power chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to even-par for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Power chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 2 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Power got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Power to 3 over for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Power to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Power's 155 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 4 over for the round.

Power missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Power to 3 over for the round.