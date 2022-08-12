-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler converts birdie from the fringe at FedEx St. Jude Champ
In the second round of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 70th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Scheffler's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
