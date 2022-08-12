Scottie Scheffler shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 70th at 1 under; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 first, Scheffler's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 14th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Scheffler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.