Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship

In his second round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 80th at even par; J.J. Spaun is in 1st at 11 under; Sepp Straka and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Denny McCarthy is in 4th at 9 under.

Stallings got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Stallings's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stallings's 118 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

Stallings missed the green on his first shot on the 162-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.